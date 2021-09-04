WATCH: Georgia with a pick-six to take lead vs. Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 4, Sat 21:06

We finally have points scored with a defensive touchdown during Saturday's Clemson-Georgia game.

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was picked off by Georgia's Tykee Smith and he took it 74 yards for the first score of the game.

DJU had led the nation in the most consecutive passes without an interception coming into the game, which he stretched to 128 before the throw.

Georgia is currently up 7-0 with 2:58 left in the second quarter.

Check out the interception below:

