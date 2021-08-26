WATCH: Dabo Swinney updates latest on injuries going into No. 5 Georgia matchup
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney delivered some good news on the injury front in his post-practice interview Thursday.

Swinney said that backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is back in his role and practicing fully just under five months from his suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the Tigers' spring game.

He also said receiver Joseph Ngata was back practicing after missing significant time with a hamstring injury lately.

Check out more from Swinney's report below:

The ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain, the former Clemson offensive lineman, and Kelsey Riggs were on hand to talk about their show and Clemson also Thursday:

