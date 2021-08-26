|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney updates latest on injuries going into No. 5 Georgia matchup
|2021 Aug 26, Thu 18:48-
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney delivered some good news on the injury front in his post-practice interview Thursday.
Swinney said that backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is back in his role and practicing fully just under five months from his suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the Tigers' spring game.
He also said receiver Joseph Ngata was back practicing after missing significant time with a hamstring injury lately.
Check out more from Swinney's report below:
