WATCH: Dabo Swinney calls FSU win 'top-5 all-time' for him

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson battled back from a late deficit to post two late scores and come away with a 30-20 win over the Florida State Seminoles Saturday evening in Death Valley.

Injuries again played a factor on the offensive line, and Swinney said he was proud of his team overcoming adversity to come away with the victory.

He said, in his playing and coaching career, it was a "top-5 all-time win" for him.

Swinney's postgame press conference in two parts: