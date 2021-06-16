Urban Meyer updates latest with Travis Etienne's RB/WR role

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars made headlines when they put their first round draft pick Travis Etienne at wide receiver exclusively during rookie minicamp.

"At the worst-case scenario, you have a running back with the skillset of a wide receiver," Meyer said to the media back in May. "Best-case scenario, you'll have a hybrid player who does both, and that's what we're hoping to develop out of Travis."

On Monday during Jaguars minicamp, Meyer said that he saw some good things out of Etienne's last few practices.

"Good. I saw flashes of what I remember seeing in college here, the last week and a half," Meyer said. "The Jaguars, when you look at statistically, big plays were very hard to find last year. And this guy's a big play written all over it. He's a space player. So, ideally, we're going to be one of those multiple offenses that has spread elements and the Y or the two tights. I think that's going to be hard to defend if you do both, and he is a space player. You could see that the last few practices."

PFF projects 'ETN' with 206 touches for 1,052 yards and seven touchdowns for the upcoming NFL season.

Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns at Clemson.

That’s number 1 looking good on Travis Etienne.



Urban said he has really flashed over the last week. pic.twitter.com/vTleC9YHZm — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 15, 2021