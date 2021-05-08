Trevor Lawrence updates his rehab progress

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is close to being back healthy 100 percent.

Lawrence had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder during the offseason and had been working with a physical therapist to get ready for the 2021 football season.

“Health-wise, I’m feeling really good,” said Lawrence to the media recently. “I don’t know what percentage I’d be, I don’t even know how to gauge that, but I’m on track. I’m actually a little ahead of schedule, so I’m expecting to be back whenever we get started.”

The Jaguars will get their first look at Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne with rookie mini-camp starting up on May 14.

Lawrence and 'ETN' were the first QB/RB duo from a single school ever drafted by the same team in the first round of an NFL Draft in the Common Draft era.