Trevor Lawrence NFT sells for $225K

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Trevor Lawrence mania is getting hotter and hotter by the day.

Topps recently released some physical cards that were sold out quickly created by his brother Chase and sister-in-law Brooke.

With the success of the traditional cards, the duo decided to work on a few NFTs.

“We are honored by the response to the physical cards we created and are excited to collaborate with Trevor and Topps on our first NFT collection,” Chase and Brooke explained. “This collection is meant to showcase Trevor’s natural energy and charisma paired with colorful nostalgia and retro-psychedelic works of art.”

NFTs are virtual items that are created on a blockchain that are digital assets. They can be highly collectible because of their scarcity.

Five different NFTs sold for around $200-$250 each for 24 hours, and the one-of-a-kind NFT auction of Lawrence's Interstellactic Retro-Space' went for $225.3K through the Mintable app.