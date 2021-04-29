Trevor Lawrence NFT sells for $225K
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 29, 2021, 8:50 AM
The Interstellactic Retro-Space NFT sold for 225K on Wednesday
The Interstellactic Retro-Space NFT sold for 225K on Wednesday

Trevor Lawrence mania is getting hotter and hotter by the day.

Topps recently released some physical cards that were sold out quickly created by his brother Chase and sister-in-law Brooke.

With the success of the traditional cards, the duo decided to work on a few NFTs.

“We are honored by the response to the physical cards we created and are excited to collaborate with Trevor and Topps on our first NFT collection,” Chase and Brooke explained. “This collection is meant to showcase Trevor’s natural energy and charisma paired with colorful nostalgia and retro-psychedelic works of art.”

NFTs are virtual items that are created on a blockchain that are digital assets. They can be highly collectible because of their scarcity.

Five different NFTs sold for around $200-$250 each for 24 hours, and the one-of-a-kind NFT auction of Lawrence's Interstellactic Retro-Space' went for $225.3K through the Mintable app.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence custom suit for 2021 NFL Draft
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence custom suit for 2021 NFL Draft
Trevor Lawrence NFT sells for $225K
Trevor Lawrence NFT sells for $225K
S.C. bill to allow compensation for college athletes passes, going to governor
S.C. bill to allow compensation for college athletes passes, going to governor
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence expected to join elite ACC company
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence expected to join elite ACC company
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest