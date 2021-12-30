Three Clemson legends named to SoCon 100th Anniversary teams
by - 2021 Dec 30, Thu 15:43
McFadden was an all-timer at Clemson (Photo via Clemson Athletics)
McFadden was an all-timer at Clemson (Photo via Clemson Athletics)

Three former Clemson student-athletes earned seven selections on the Southern Conference 100th Anniversary team, as announced today. Clemson was a member of the SoCon from 1921-1953.

Banks McFadden (basketball, football and track) and Frank Gillespie (baseball, basketball and football) each earned the distinction in three sports, while Joe Blalock earned the honor in football. All three are members of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame. Blalock and McFadden were inducted in the inaugural 1973 class, while Gillespie was inducted in 1977.

Baseball

Frank Gillespie, Clemson

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48

Basketball

Frank Gillespie, Clemson

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48

Banks McFadden, Clemson

SoCon Hall of Fame 2010

Football

Joe Blalock, E, Clemson

1st-team All-SoCon 1939, 1940, 1941

Frank Gillespie, G, Clemson

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48

Banks McFadden, RB, Clemson

College Football Hall of Fame 1959

SoCon Hall of Fame 2010

Men’s Track and Field

Banks McFadden, Clemson

SoCon Hall of Fame 2010

Comment on this story
Print   
Three Clemson legends named to SoCon 100th Anniversary teams
Three Clemson legends named to SoCon 100th Anniversary teams
Mario Goodrich says thank you to Clemson nation
Mario Goodrich says thank you to Clemson nation
WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to first bowl win as defensive coordinator
WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to first bowl win as defensive coordinator
WATCH: James Skalski reacts to playing his final game at Clemson
WATCH: James Skalski reacts to playing his final game at Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest