Three Clemson legends named to SoCon 100th Anniversary teams
2021 Dec 30, Thu
Three former Clemson student-athletes earned seven selections on the Southern Conference 100th Anniversary team, as announced today. Clemson was a member of the SoCon from 1921-1953.
Banks McFadden (basketball, football and track) and Frank Gillespie (baseball, basketball and football) each earned the distinction in three sports, while Joe Blalock earned the honor in football. All three are members of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame. Blalock and McFadden were inducted in the inaugural 1973 class, while Gillespie was inducted in 1977.
Baseball
Frank Gillespie, Clemson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48
Basketball
Frank Gillespie, Clemson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48
Banks McFadden, Clemson
SoCon Hall of Fame 2010
Football
Joe Blalock, E, Clemson
1st-team All-SoCon 1939, 1940, 1941
Frank Gillespie, G, Clemson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48
Banks McFadden, RB, Clemson
College Football Hall of Fame 1959
SoCon Hall of Fame 2010
Men’s Track and Field
Banks McFadden, Clemson
SoCon Hall of Fame 2010