Tee Higgins makes incredible catch, tops 1,000 receiving yards this season with huge game
by - 2021 Dec 26, Sun 17:43
Higgins was unstoppable on Sunday. (Photo: Sam Greene / USATODAY)
Higgins was unstoppable on Sunday. (Photo: Sam Greene / USATODAY)

Former Clemson star receiver Tee Higgins was unstoppable on Sunday.

Higgins hauled in 12 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-21 Cincinnati Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The big total brought him over the 1,000-yard receiving threshold (1,029) for the first time in his two-year career, on 71 catches.

Going into the evening action, the Benglas are leading the AFC North and are positioned with the third seed in the conference with two weeks to go.

Check out highlights from the action below:

