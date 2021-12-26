|
Tee Higgins makes incredible catch, tops 1,000 receiving yards this season with huge game
|2021 Dec 26, Sun 17:43-
Former Clemson star receiver Tee Higgins was unstoppable on Sunday.
Higgins hauled in 12 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-21 Cincinnati Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The big total brought him over the 1,000-yard receiving threshold (1,029) for the first time in his two-year career, on 71 catches.
Going into the evening action, the Benglas are leading the AFC North and are positioned with the third seed in the conference with two weeks to go.
Check out highlights from the action below:
Tee Higgins makes a spectacular catch with two defenders around him! #RuleTheJungle— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 26, 2021
Watch on CBS | @teehiggins5 pic.twitter.com/soj8P35lXm
That was fun!— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 26, 2021
ELITE— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 26, 2021
That's 1,000 yards on the season for @teehiggins5. pic.twitter.com/KtpU8Prria
Don't forget all those teams who passed up on Tee in the First Round??????????????— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 26, 2021