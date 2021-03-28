Report: Trevor Lawrence declines invitation to NFL Draft ceremony
Lawrence will stay at Clemson for the NFL Draft (ACC photo)

Everyone celebrates a little differently.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not your typical franchise quarterback and reportedly won't be doing the typical NFL draft experience as a top pick.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lawrence will decline the NFL's invitation to attend the draft on April 29 in Cleveland but instead will watch it at Clemson with a small group of friends and family.

Lawrence wants to spend one more special moment in Tiger Town as a member of the 'Clemson family.'

He is projected to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick.

