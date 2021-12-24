Report: Dabo Swinney makes Clemson defensive analyst hire
2021 Dec 24
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has found a replacement in his support staff on the defensive side of the ball, a former Alabama roommate says.

Cottonwood (Ala.) coach Jody Evans told WTVY this week that he has accepted a defensive analyst and assistant recruiting director role on the staff.

“We’ve just stayed connected over the years and stayed in touch and family visits,” Evans told the outlet. “He’s always said when the right opportunity comes, we’ll get you in here. Clemson is such a great place, nobody ever leaves. With Venables leaving and Tony Elliott leaving to take head coaching jobs, it opened a spot. Dabo called Saturday and I was like I’m all in.”

New co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin previously held a defensive analyst position with the staff.

If there's any question where Evans' loyalties are, he was asked where his allegiances were on a Clemson-Alabama Playoff battle in 2016 while athletic director for University School of Jackson:

“I hope Clemson beats the brakes off Alabama,” Evans told the Jackson Sun. “There are a lot of people who have connections to Alabama and (Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney) that are saying they’re torn, but I’m not.

“Dabo and I have been close since we were at Alabama, and we’re close to this day. I’m pulling for Dabo.”

