Report: Clemson to change policy on Gathering at the Paw for home finale

Clemson will allow the Gathering at the Paw for the final home game of the season Saturday versus No. 12 Wake Forest, per a report from The Tiger.

The Clemson tradition, where Tiger fans take to the field postgame to hang out with fellow fans as well as players and coaches, was not allowed starting with the 2020 season and that was continued up to last weekend due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The report states that the field can be entered after the alma mater is played, per Clemson student body vice president Liza Lowder.

The Tigers and Demon Deacons will kick off in a noon broadcast start Saturday.