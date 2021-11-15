Report: Clemson to change policy on Gathering at the Paw for home finale
by - 2021 Nov 15, Mon 22:32
Fans have not been able to access the field since the 2019 season.
Fans have not been able to access the field since the 2019 season.

Clemson will allow the Gathering at the Paw for the final home game of the season Saturday versus No. 12 Wake Forest, per a report from The Tiger.

The Clemson tradition, where Tiger fans take to the field postgame to hang out with fellow fans as well as players and coaches, was not allowed starting with the 2020 season and that was continued up to last weekend due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The report states that the field can be entered after the alma mater is played, per Clemson student body vice president Liza Lowder.

The Tigers and Demon Deacons will kick off in a noon broadcast start Saturday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 37) Author
spacer TNET: Report: Clemson to change policy on Gathering at the Paw for home finale
 TigerNet News
spacer Sounds like a Super Spreader to me!
 Row86®
spacer Re: Sounds like a Super Spreader to me!
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: Sounds like a Super Spreader to me!
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Had a high school buddy die in October and another
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: Had a high school buddy die in October and another
 tiger5by5®
spacer How'd that work out for Norm?***
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: How'd that work out for Norm?***
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: How'd that work out for Norm?***
 tiger5by5®
spacer Re: Sounds like a Super Spreader to me!
 Orangemania91
spacer Re: Sounds like a Super Spreader to me!
 3Tigerssofar
spacer Re: Sounds like a Super Spreader to me!
 3Tigerssofar
spacer Going to be awkward after a loss***
 hotsawce
spacer ^^ and that Fauci the Double Masker ain’t gonna like this!
 lightbulbbill
spacer Re: ^^ and that Fauci the Double Masker ain’t gonna like this!
 Stillapirate
spacer Re: Going to be awkward after a loss***
 ctigers84
spacer Re: Going to be awkward after a loss***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: Going to be awkward after a loss***
 Stillapirate
spacer I want to. I really do ...
 hotsawce
spacer That's great! Can they make the cheerleaders and band not have to wear masks at BB games too?***
 Smack Daddy
spacer Do they expect people will think they're not stupid now?
 Clemsnman®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson to change policy on Gathering at the Paw for home finale
 JustMyOpinion
spacer Eliminate it entirely
 jba6ch®
spacer Re: Eliminate it entirely
 snakesup
spacer Re: Eliminate it entirely
 jstone D329
spacer Re: Eliminate it entirely
 tbc404
spacer Re: Eliminate it entirely
 rhettfla
spacer Re: Eliminate it entirely
 rhettfla
spacer Re: Eliminate it entirely
 HarleyTgr
spacer Folks aren't rushing the field, they're meeting on the field
 joeyb®
spacer Re: Eliminate it entirely
 milkingoatswithjehnir
spacer Your third point - I'm not aware of that ever being an issue***
 joeyb®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson to change policy on Gathering at the Paw for home finale
 baker5801®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson to change policy on Gathering at the Paw for home finale
 ObiWan
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson to change policy on Gathering at the Paw for home finale
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson to change policy on Gathering at the Paw for home finale
 grrowl
spacer Why change now?
 TigerStripe
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson to change policy on Gathering at the Paw for home finale
 newnan®
Read all 37 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest