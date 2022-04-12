WATCH: Elite QB Christopher Vizzina announces Clemson commitment to Dabo Swinney
by - 2022 Apr 12, Tue 18:36
Christopher Vizzina - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 207   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#79 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #9 AL
Rivals:
#54 Overall, #6 QB, #7 AL
24/7:
#53 Overall, #7 QB, #7 AL

Four-star Birmingham, Alabama quarterback Christopher Vizzina formally announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday, but his pledge was officially all in with the Tigers on the weekend.

Cameras captured the moment Vizzina officially committed to Clemson in Dabo Swinney's office.

"I've been all over the country and keep coming back here and this is where I want to be," Vizzina said. "I'm 100 percent sure about it."

Watch the moment below:

