WATCH: Elite QB Christopher Vizzina announces Clemson commitment to Dabo Swinney

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback

Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023

#79 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #9 AL

#54 Overall, #6 QB, #7 AL

#53 Overall, #7 QB, #7 AL

Four-star Birmingham, Alabama quarterback Christopher Vizzina formally announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday, but his pledge was officially all in with the Tigers on the weekend.

Cameras captured the moment Vizzina officially committed to Clemson in Dabo Swinney's office.

"I've been all over the country and keep coming back here and this is where I want to be," Vizzina said. "I'm 100 percent sure about it."

Watch the moment below: