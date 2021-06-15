Nation's No. 1 DT has Tigers in top-4
by - Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 6:06 PM
Travis Shaw Photo
Travis Shaw - Defensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 310   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#15 Overall, #3 DT, #1 NC
Rivals:
#3 Overall, #1 DT, #1 NC
24/7:
# 33 Overall, # 8 DL, # 1 NC
Shaw was in town for the Elite Retreat and he's been a prime target for the Clemson defense for awhile.

The top-rated defensive lineman for the 2022 class has Clemson in his top-4 schools after a weekend visit.

Five-star Greensboro (NC) defensive tackle Travis Shaw had the Tigers in a top-4 list Tuesday after attending Clemson's Elite Retreat, also including Georgia, UNC and North Carolina A&T.

Shaw is the No. 1 defensive tackle prospect and the No. 3-rated prospect overall by Rivals.com.

He added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2022 offers, on June 1, 2020.

Shaw visited North Carolina recently as well and is scheduled to visit Georgia this week.

