Elite defender has Clemson in top schools
by - Thursday, October 21, 2021, 2:58 PM
Kelby Collins Photo
Kelby Collins - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 250   Hometown: Gardendale, AL (Gardendale HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#97 Overall, #8 DT, #7 AL
Rivals:
#14 Overall, #6 DE, #2 AL
24/7:
#72 Overall, #16 DL, #5 AL
Collins impressed at Dabo Swinney camp this summer.
Collins impressed at Dabo Swinney camp this summer.

2023 Gardendale, Alabama defensive lineman Kelby Collins named Clemson among his top schools on Thursday.

Collins has a complete top-8 of Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina.

He added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers back on June 1.

Collins made a stop at Dabo Swinney camp in June to workout:

"He was noticeable in a pretty good group – long limbed and incredible bend for a player his size (6-5, 250)." - David Hood

