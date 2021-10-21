Elite defender has Clemson in top schools

Kelby Collins Defensive End TigerNet: (4.68) (4.68)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 250 Hometown: Gardendale, AL (Gardendale HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#97 Overall, #8 DT, #7 AL #97 Overall, #8 DT, #7 AL Rivals:

#14 Overall, #6 DE, #2 AL #14 Overall, #6 DE, #2 AL 24/7:

#72 Overall, #16 DL, #5 AL #72 Overall, #16 DL, #5 AL 6-5250Gardendale, AL (Gardendale HS)2023

2023 Gardendale, Alabama defensive lineman Kelby Collins named Clemson among his top schools on Thursday.

Collins has a complete top-8 of Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina.

He added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers back on June 1.

Collins made a stop at Dabo Swinney camp in June to workout:

"He was noticeable in a pretty good group – long limbed and incredible bend for a player his size (6-5, 250)." - David Hood