Elite defender has Clemson in top schools
|Thursday, October 21, 2021, 2:58 PM-
Kelby Collins - Defensive End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 250 Hometown: Gardendale, AL (Gardendale HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.68)
ESPN:
#97 Overall, #8 DT, #7 AL
Rivals:
#14 Overall, #6 DE, #2 AL
24/7:
#72 Overall, #16 DL, #5 AL
2023 Gardendale, Alabama defensive lineman Kelby Collins named Clemson among his top schools on Thursday.
Collins has a complete top-8 of Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina.
He added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers back on June 1.
Collins made a stop at Dabo Swinney camp in June to workout:
"He was noticeable in a pretty good group – long limbed and incredible bend for a player his size (6-5, 250)." - David Hood
