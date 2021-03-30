Clemson offers No. 1-rated RB
by - 2021 Mar 30, Tue 18:27
Branson Robinson - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 220   Hometown: Madison, MS (Germantown HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#41 Overall, #1 RB, #1 MS
24/7:
# 178 Overall, # 15 RB, # 5 MS

The top-rated running back in the nation by at least one outlet announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

Madison, Mississippi's Branson Robinson delivered the news via social media.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Robinson said on Twitter.

He is rated as the top running back in the nation by Rivals.com and is a consensus 4-star prospect.

Robinson averaged 131 rushing yards per game last season with a 9.7 per carry average and 15 touchdowns

