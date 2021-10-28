Clemson commit named S.C. Mr. Football finalist

Adam Randall Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.45) (4.45)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #15 WR, #5 SC #114 Overall, #15 WR, #5 SC Rivals:

#174 Overall, #23 WR, #4 SC #174 Overall, #23 WR, #4 SC 24/7:

#104 Overall, #15 WR, #3 SC #104 Overall, #15 WR, #3 SC 6-3215Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS)2022

Clemson wide receiver commit Adam Randall received a major honor on Wednesday.

The four-star Myrle Beach (SC) product was named a Mr. Football finalist as one of the best players in South Carolina this season.

Randall has tallied 780 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, with five rushing scores and an additional 260 yards there as well.

“He’s so explosive and dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Myrtle Beach high school coach Mickey Wilson told The Horry News. “Sometimes, when you’re watching film you go ‘Wow.’ It definitely turns you into a fan.”

Daniel's Trent Pearman, son of Clemson football staffer Danny Pearman, was also named a finalist.

The award winner will be announced on Dec. 11.

?????? So thankful… Also thankful for the city of Myrtle Beach ??!! #BD @MBSeahawks_FB https://t.co/KP9nr09zif — Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) October 27, 2021