by - 2021 Dec 21, Tue 14:01
Kanak appears to be following Brent Venables to Oklahoma.
Kanak appears to be following Brent Venables to Oklahoma.

University of Oklahoma records show Clemson 4-star athlete commit Jaren Kanak as enrolled at Oklahoma now.

Sooner Scoops' Bob Przybylo first reported the news Tuesday. 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions had already gone 100% to the Sooners for Kanak previously.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Kanak had not publicly announced an Oklahoma commitment or a Clemson decommitment.

Kanak was the only of 13 2022 Clemson commits to not sign during the early signing period.

Kanak is rated as high as the No. 121 overall prospect and the top player out of Kansas.

Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired at Oklahoma earlier this month.

Subject (Replies: 32) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 Clemson_country89®
spacer At least have the balls to tell us you’re not going to the prom with us
 lovingit®
spacer How do you know that he didn’t tell our coaches?
 Judge Keller®
spacer Maybe he did. Just typically a “decommitment” hapoens
 lovingit®
spacer Can't blame the kid for wanting to be closer to home and
 The Electric Aunt Jemima
spacer Re: Can't blame the kid for wanting to be closer to home and
 Cooltig®
spacer Re: Can't blame the kid for wanting to be closer to home and
 unfinished_sentenc
spacer Re: TNET: And the possibly reason is
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: And the possibly reason is
 Pawtato
spacer Re: TNET: And the possibly reason is
 westerntigerfan
spacer Sounds Like a Low-Integrity Kind of Kid, Likely Best He
 morbidtiger®
spacer Hopefully BV Did Not Consent to Handling It In This
 morbidtiger®
spacer This was expected
 pawsrule4evr®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 TigerDadfromNJ
spacer People still want to blame Yoko
 ArchieOCampbell
spacer Re: People still want to blame Yoko
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 Noodle
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 WNCU73®
spacer Where did he say that? Need quote.***
 lovingit®
spacer Re: Where did he say that? Need quote.***
 tigered1®
spacer Re: Where did he say that? Need quote.***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: Where did he say that? Need quote.***
 tigered1®
spacer Re: Where did he say that? Need quote.***
 tigered1®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 ArchieOCampbell
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 kaiser
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 Tbonetoo
spacer Got a sneaking suspicion we lost this recruiting battle.
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 7Tiger7®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says
 Tigerzouave
Read all 32 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
