Clemson commit enrolled at Oklahoma, school says

TigerNet Staff by

University of Oklahoma records show Clemson 4-star athlete commit Jaren Kanak as enrolled at Oklahoma now.

Sooner Scoops' Bob Przybylo first reported the news Tuesday. 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions had already gone 100% to the Sooners for Kanak previously.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Kanak had not publicly announced an Oklahoma commitment or a Clemson decommitment.

Kanak was the only of 13 2022 Clemson commits to not sign during the early signing period.

Kanak is rated as high as the No. 121 overall prospect and the top player out of Kansas.

Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired at Oklahoma earlier this month.