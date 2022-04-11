Big lineman prospect leaves Clemson visit with offer
by - 2022 Apr 11, Mon 17:10
Jamaal Jarrett - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.70)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 350   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#25 DT, #15 NC
Rivals:
#19 DT, #10 NC
24/7:
#56 DL, #12 NC
Jamaal Jarrett tallied 35 tackles, eight for loss, with three sacks and two QB hurries over nine games last season.

Greensboro 2023 defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett picked up a Clemson offer while on a visit on Monday.

"After a great Talk with Coach Swinney, I am Honored to Receive a full ride scholarship to Clemson. Thank you for this great opportunity," Jarrett said.

Jarrett, who lists himself at 6-5.5 and 340 pounds, tallied 35 tackles, eight for loss, with three sacks and two QB hurries over nine games last season.

He has over 25 offers now, also including LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Alabama and Florida among more.

