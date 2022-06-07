4-star TE commits to Clemson

Olsen Patt Henry Tight End TigerNet: (4.37) (4.37)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Naples, FL (First Baptist Academy HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#11 TE-H, #71 FL #11 TE-H, #71 FL Rivals:

24/7:

#16 TE, #50 FL #16 TE, #50 FL 6-3215Naples, FL (First Baptist Academy HS)2023

Four-star 2023 tight end Olsen Patt Henry (Naples, Florida) announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"I'm so thankful to all of my coaches for pushing me and believing in me on and off the field," Henry said. "With that being said, I'd like to announce my commitment to Clemson University."

Henry is ranked as high as the No. 11 TE-H in the country (ESPN). The All-State performer brought in 61 catches for 1,053 yards and 17 scores last year.

Henry was just in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend, which hosted over 30 2023 prospects.

He is a second commitment of the day and third of the week from visitors last week, bumping the class to No. 13 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

4-star offensive lineman Ian Reed and 4-star cornerback Avieon Terrell also committed this week to bring the class to seven total.

Henry's other offers included Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Kentucky.