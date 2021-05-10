4-star Sunshine State defender picks up Clemson offer

Nyjalik Kelly Defensive End TigerNet: (4.68) (4.68)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 240 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Dillard HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#134 Overall, #15 DE, #16 FL #134 Overall, #15 DE, #16 FL Rivals:

24/7:

# 101 Overall, # 6 SDE, # 12 FL # 101 Overall, # 6 SDE, # 12 FL 6-4240Fort Lauderdale, FL (Dillard HS)2022

A former ACC school commitment and 4-star defender announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) defensive end Nyjalik Kelly said via Twitter announced via Twitter.

He committed to Florida State last August and decommitted this April. Kelly has close to 30 announced offers, also including LSU, Oregon, Auburn, Florida, Penn State, Texas, and Georgia, which Kelly also announced Monday.

Kelly previously announced summer visits on social media set for LSU, Indiana, Miami, Oregon and Florida State.

Kelly is an All-American Bowl commitment. He is rated as high as the No. 6 strongside defensive end nationally (247Sports).