4-star Sunshine State defender picks up Clemson offer
by - Monday, May 10, 2021, 2:05 PM
Nyjalik Kelly - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 240   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Dillard HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#134 Overall, #15 DE, #16 FL
Rivals:
24/7:
# 101 Overall, # 6 SDE, # 12 FL

A former ACC school commitment and 4-star defender announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) defensive end Nyjalik Kelly said via Twitter announced via Twitter.

He committed to Florida State last August and decommitted this April. Kelly has close to 30 announced offers, also including LSU, Oregon, Auburn, Florida, Penn State, Texas, and Georgia, which Kelly also announced Monday.

Kelly previously announced summer visits on social media set for LSU, Indiana, Miami, Oregon and Florida State.

Kelly is an All-American Bowl commitment. He is rated as high as the No. 6 strongside defensive end nationally (247Sports).

Tim Tebow expected to join Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne in Jacksonville
Justyn Ross on transfer rumors
Clemson women's College Cup bid ends in Elite 8
Tigers swept at Georgia Tech, falls back to even in ACC play
