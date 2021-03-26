4-star defender has Clemson in top schools

A recent Clemson offer confirmed the Tigers are firmly in the mix on Friday. Four-star Chesapeake, Virginia safety Sherrod Covil Jr. has Clemson in a top schools list that also includes Penn State, Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame among more (full list in a graphic below). Covil added a Clemson offer on Thursday.

He is rated as high as the No. 6 player in the state of Virginia and a top-200 prospect overall (189; 247Sports).

I give thanks to GOD for HIS mercies and unmerited favor towards me ????

Top 11?? @Hayesfawcett3 @OscarSmithFB @coachcscott pic.twitter.com/ITWNeHDp9m — Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) March 26, 2021

