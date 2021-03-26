|
4-star defender has Clemson in top schools
|2021 Mar 26, Fri 13:45-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Sherrod Covil - Safety
TigerNet:
(4.75)
Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Chesapeake, VA (Oscar Smith HS) Class: 2022
#22 S, #11 VA
# 189 Overall, # 14 S, # 6 VA
A recent Clemson offer confirmed the Tigers are firmly in the mix on Friday.
Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Chesapeake, VA (Oscar Smith HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#22 S, #11 VA
24/7:
# 189 Overall, # 14 S, # 6 VA
A recent Clemson offer confirmed the Tigers are firmly in the mix on Friday.
Four-star Chesapeake, Virginia safety Sherrod Covil Jr. has Clemson in a top schools list that also includes Penn State, Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame among more (full list in a graphic below). Covil added a Clemson offer on Thursday.
Four-star Chesapeake, Virginia safety Sherrod Covil Jr. has Clemson in a top schools list that also includes Penn State, Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame among more (full list in a graphic below).
Covil added a Clemson offer on Thursday.
He is rated as high as the No. 6 player in the state of Virginia and a top-200 prospect overall (189; 247Sports).
I give thanks to GOD for HIS mercies and unmerited favor towards me ????— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) March 26, 2021
Top 11?? @Hayesfawcett3 @OscarSmithFB @coachcscott pic.twitter.com/ITWNeHDp9m
Tags: Sherrod Covil
- TNET: Clemson assistant leaving for another ACC assistant role -
- TNET: 4-star defender has Clemson in top schools -
- TNET: Clemson offers fast-rising West Coast prospect -
- Chick fil a update: was told that they don't open -
- It's Friday and I'm wearing my orange!! As my week winds -
- A race I’m interested in is UGA vs... -
- TNET: Clemson ranked No. 3 in ESPN 'future offense' power rankings -
- #12 Duke @ #21 Tigers, 3pm & 5pm on ACCNx ( WatchESPN), men -
- Shaka Smart leaving for Marquette... -
- He has logged in this week!!! -
- TNET: NFL analyst would pick Zach Wilson over 'God-like' Trevor Lawrence -
- One thing I hate about Newman leaving -
- WOW -
- Hill Watch...162 days!!! -
- TNET: WATCH: Clyde Trapp 2020-2021 regular season highlights -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson allegations
- Deshaun Watson's lawyer releases statement on sexual assault allegations
- NBC Sports' Mike Florio on Deshaun Watson allegations
- Attorney says 12 women now intend to sue Deshaun Watson
- Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
- Clemson guard enters transfer portal
- Clemson forward enters transfer portal
- Saban offers key in-state prospect, but Tigers still firmly in the mix
- Spring Practice is Back: Observations from Clemson's 10th practice, who's out, who's back
- Swinney details Clemson's defensive standouts this spring
- Copyright © 1995 - 2021 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<