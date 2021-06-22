Paul Finebaum's prediction for Clemson-Georgia

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The College Football season must be coming up soon as analysts and talking heads are starting to share their takes for the upcoming season.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was on WJOX-FM recently and predicted a Georgia win over Clemson in week one.

“Right now, it’s easy to predict games six or seven weeks out, but if I had to predict a game today, I’d pick Georgia to beat Clemson,” Finebaum said. “If that happens, we all know what’s going to be happening the next Monday. Georgia will be the talk of the country.”

Finebaum was on ESPN's 'Get Up!' last week and believes Georgia will be the real deal this season.

"And yes, they still have to deal with Alabama later in the year in the SEC Championship Game, but that would probably be about it. After that, I think they’ll get by Florida and everybody else on their schedule. So, we could see a changing of the guard by the end of the first weekend of the regular season."

More yearly bulletin board material from Finebaum for the Tigers of Pickens County.