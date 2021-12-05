LOOK: Oklahoma fans waiting for Brent Venables at airport

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is about to take off at the Anderson airport to be the next head coach at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, the school's President, and others flew to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon to finalize his contract.

TigerNet’s David Hood confirmed with a source very close to the situation that Brent Venables will become the new head football coach at Oklahoma.

The Sooner faithful have been waiting patiently as they are starting to arrive at Max Westheimer airport to hopefully see a peek of their new head coach.

Check out a few clips and photos:

It’s turning into a scene pic.twitter.com/huokpa0rcB — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 6, 2021

#Sooners fans seem to be ecstatic for the arrival of soon-to-be HC Brent Venables. Plane currently scheduled to land at 7:19 PM CST. https://t.co/r8vtYLLuiz — Larry B. Stevens (@LarryBStevens) December 6, 2021

#Sooner fans have begun arriving at Max Westheimer Airport as they await the arrival of next head coach.



Fans’ signs are showing favor towards #BrentVenebles — OU Nightly (@OUNightly) December 6, 2021

Cheerleaders and the Pride of Oklahoma marching band are arriving. The flight still hasn’t left South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/zGaZg0rcN0 — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 6, 2021

The Pride of Oklahoma milling around at Max Westheimer Airport in anticipation of Brent Venables’ arrival. Plane apparently hasn’t left South Carolina yet pic.twitter.com/BSFrYGXORc — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 6, 2021