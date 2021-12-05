LOOK: Oklahoma fans waiting for Brent Venables at airport
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 5, Sun 20:37
LOOK: Oklahoma fans waiting for Brent Venables at airport

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is about to take off at the Anderson airport to be the next head coach at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, the school's President, and others flew to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon to finalize his contract.

TigerNet’s David Hood confirmed with a source very close to the situation that Brent Venables will become the new head football coach at Oklahoma.

The Sooner faithful have been waiting patiently as they are starting to arrive at Max Westheimer airport to hopefully see a peek of their new head coach.

Check out a few clips and photos:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Oklahoma fans welcome new head coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma fans welcome new head coach Brent Venables
Reports: Tony Elliott meets with second ACC school for head coaching role
Reports: Tony Elliott meets with second ACC school for head coaching role
Brent Venables makes first comments as new Oklahoma head coach
Brent Venables makes first comments as new Oklahoma head coach
Twitter reacts to Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma job
Twitter reacts to Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma job
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest