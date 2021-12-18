Iowa State star running back declares for 2022 NFL draft, won't play vs. Clemson

Iowa State star running back Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft as he announced the decision on his Instagram account on Saturday afternoon.

“Playing for Iowa State has been nothing short of a gift. The last three years, this team has defined five-star culture, and I could not be more grateful to be a part of that. I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game that I love so much and for putting me in this position,” Hall wrote. “After much praying and discussion with loved ones, I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft. While this decision has not been easy, playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine. I know that Cyclone Nation will support me and this decision. I am excited and grateful for this next step in my life.

“To my family, thank you. For your constant love and support through hardship and prosperity. For traveling to games in rain or shine. You all have encouraged me to do great things, to accomplish my goals, and to break barriers. I am eternally grateful for you and love you all dearly. Without you, I would not be where I am today. To Coach (Matt) Campbell and the coaching staff, thank you for your support in my decision and for pushing me to be a better person and a better player each and every day, on and off the field. You asked for my hustle, and I gave you my heart. Thank you for giving me this opportunity, I am forever grateful.

“To my teammates, thank you for uplifting me day in and day out. For always encouraging me to be the best version of myself. WE have been through so much together and shared countless memories and experiences. I am thankful for each of you. I am blessed to have been a part of such a historical team. And to Cyclone Nation, thank you so much. The support you have given me throughout these last three years is undeniable. I appreciate your support and dedication to this team. I would not trade this experience for the world. I will never forget the roar of the crowd in Jack Trice Stadium. I am honored to be a Cyclone, and I will always be a Cyclone. Loyal sons forever true. Breece Hall.”

For the season, Hall had 253 rushes for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He finished his career with an impressive 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons.

Breece Hall forced more missed tackles after the catch than any Big 12 RB@CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/6ya7sJEQ4O — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 17, 2021