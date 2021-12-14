'Get-back coach' leaving Clemson for new gig

Clemson assistant strength coach Adam Smotherman has no Brent Venables to help wrestle back to the sidelines in Tiger Town anymore.

Head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed during his Tuesday press conference that Smotherman has accepted the new head strength coach position at Virginia as he will be reunited with Tony Elliott.

