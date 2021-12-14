'Get-back coach' leaving Clemson for new gig
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 5:49 PM
Smotherman spent a decade on the Clemson Strength & Conditioning staff

Clemson assistant strength coach Adam Smotherman has no Brent Venables to help wrestle back to the sidelines in Tiger Town anymore.

Head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed during his Tuesday press conference that Smotherman has accepted the new head strength coach position at Virginia as he will be reunited with Tony Elliott.

ICYMI: Clemson fans Cody and Madeline Gentry sent us a short tribute video of the Venables and Smothermans' special time together.

Check it out below with music from the Avett Brothers "Who will I hold?":

