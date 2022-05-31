Four Tigers make first Mel Kiper 2023 NFL draft big board

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has three potential Clemson pro prospects in his top-25 ($) for the 2023 NFL draft and four total among the top-10 in position groups.

In the top-10 group overall is redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at No. 6.

"Bresee, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2020, tore his left ACL in September and played in just four games, but I was impressed with his tape," Kiper said. "He locates the ball really well and explodes into the backfield at the snap to disrupt throwing lanes and find ball carriers. He's aggressive and hustles on every snap. He can be a major force inside at the next level. This is an extremely talented group of defenders at the top, but don't count out Bresee as a potential top-three pick."

In the next 10 is junior defesnive end Myles Murphy, at No. 17.

"He has a quick burst out of his stance and can close quickly off the corner. Murphy also plays the run pretty well; he's a solid all-around player," Kiper said. "Clemson also moved him inside at times, so that versatility will help his stock. He could rise if he finishes at the quarterback more in 2022."

Rounding out the top-25, at 25, is junior linebacker Trenton Simpson.

"He had some impressive 2021 tape, showing explosion at the snap and range when he needs to track a ball carrier. He had 12.5 total tackles for loss," Kiper said. "He could be an off-ball linebacker or play as a traditional 3-4 outside linebacker. Simpson has some power as a pass-rusher too."

Bresee ranks second only to Georgia's Jalen Carter in the defensive tackles group, and Tyler Davis is No. 10 on the list.

Murphy is No. 2 among the defensive ends and Simpson is third in the outside linebacker group.