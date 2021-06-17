Four Tigers earn Walter Camp preseason All-America honors
by - Thursday, June 17, 2021, 2:11 PM
Ross will hopefully add some pads to his practice routine in August.
Ross will hopefully add some pads to his practice routine in August.

Four Tigers were named to Walter Camp preseason All-America teams on Thursday.

Justyn Ross picked up first-team honors on offense and Bryan Bresee got the nod on the first-team defense.

On the second team, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden represents the Clemson offense and defensive end Myles Murphy is on the other side.

We are still awaiting official news on Ross being fully-cleared to play after being held out last season after having surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine area. The belief is he is trending toward that clearance this summer.

Bresee earned ACC freshman of the year after coming in as the nation's No. 1 recruit last season.

McFadden is a redshirt junior out of Spartanburg who started all 12 games last season at right tackle.

Murphy garnered freshman All-American honors in 2020.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson announces addition of two new sports
Clemson announces addition of two new sports
Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
Urban Meyer updates latest with Travis Etienne's RB/WR role
Urban Meyer updates latest with Travis Etienne's RB/WR role
Three Clemson signees feature again in latest MLB mock drafts
Three Clemson signees feature again in latest MLB mock drafts
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest