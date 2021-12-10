BREAKING

Former NFL All-Pro passes away at 33
Friday, December 10, 2021
Thomas was a standout player at GT and in the pros (Photo via GT)

Tragic news to report this morning.

Former NFL standout Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his shower at his home in Roswell, Georgia on Thursday according to officials. He was just 33 years old.

"Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," Roswell police officer Tim Lupo said in a statement Friday morning.

Thomas' first cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told the AP that Thomas likely died from a seizure.

"He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering," Bonseigneur said Friday. "We're not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday."

"He was alone, and a friend couldn't get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower," she said.

Thomas earned five straight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring during his stellar NFL career. In 143 career games, he had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

The Broncos released the following kind words on one of their top ambassadors on and off the field.

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken," the team said in a statement. "We were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

"Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness, and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him," the statement said. "We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas."

At Georgia Tech, he had 120 catches for 2,339 yards and 14 touchdowns.

