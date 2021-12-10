Former NFL All-Pro passes away at 33

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tragic news to report this morning.

Former NFL standout Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his shower at his home in Roswell, Georgia on Thursday according to officials. He was just 33 years old.

"Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," Roswell police officer Tim Lupo said in a statement Friday morning.

Thomas' first cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told the AP that Thomas likely died from a seizure.

"He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering," Bonseigneur said Friday. "We're not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday."

"He was alone, and a friend couldn't get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower," she said.

Thomas earned five straight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring during his stellar NFL career. In 143 career games, he had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

The Broncos released the following kind words on one of their top ambassadors on and off the field.

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken," the team said in a statement. "We were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

"Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness, and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him," the statement said. "We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas."

At Georgia Tech, he had 120 catches for 2,339 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Rest in peace, Bay Bay ?? pic.twitter.com/1Qqa1fiYWo — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 10, 2021

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

Josh McDaniels had finished putting his daughters to bed when he saw several texts he received on Demaryius Thomas passing: "He was such a special person. Coming from the background he did and all he overcame, just an amazing story of perservernce. I'm stunned. (more) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 10, 2021

Tragic news last night on the passing of Demaryius Thomas. “Bay-Bay” was a terrific football player, but its the smile, the laugh and the humble way he led his life that I’ll remember most. God bless this good man. Keep his family and friends in your prayers. @GTFootball @Broncos — Wes Durham (@WesDurham) December 10, 2021

Peyton Manning (2-of-2): “I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devasted.” — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 10, 2021

Woke up early this morning to the news of losing a legend in his own rights in DT. Prayers to his family, Friends, and teammates. I’ll never forget the battles our college teams shared on the field. Rest easy Champ. — CJ SPILLER (@CJSPILLER) December 10, 2021

Love you forever brother!! This one hurt Deep ???? pic.twitter.com/E13dwDUcRx — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 10, 2021