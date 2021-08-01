Former Clemson WR released by CFL team

Former Clemson wide receiver Charone Peake was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the weekend ahead of that season starting next week.

He had signed with the team in January.

Peake last played in a pro league during the 2018 season and spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster until late April of 2020. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft by the New York Jets and has logged 22 catches for 214 yards in the NFL.

The Dorman High School product was on the radar locally in February as he worked out as a receiver in Trevor Lawrence's on-campus pro day.

He was a permanent co-captain of Clemson's 2015 Playoff run, where he started all 15 games and logging 50 catches for 716 yards and five touchdowns.