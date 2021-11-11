Former Clemson RB suffers season-ending injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi will miss the rest of the season with a left leg injury, announced by head coach Paul Chryst during his Thursday press conference.

"It saddens all of us," Chryst said to reporters. "There's nothing more important than why guys do this is to be able to play in these games. I have appreciated the way really from the start of the process with Chez in the recruitment when he got on campus and kind of went. I thought he gave a ton to this team in production but in a lot of other areas. We're sad about that."

In nine games, Mellusi had 173 carries for a team-leading 815 yards and four touchdowns.

Before transferring from Clemson, Mellusi had 71 rushes for 427 yards and six touchdowns and five catches for 38 yards, and a receiving touchdown in 169 career snaps over 21 games in two seasons.