Former Clemson DB announces he is entering NFL draft
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jan 16, Sun 08:24
Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick announced on Instagram that he is entering the 2022 NFL draft.

"When I committed to the University of Georgia I was focused, determined and ready to WIN and that's exactly what we did. I would like to thank Dawg Nation for welcoming me and supporting us throughout this season.

Playing in Sanford Stadium was an incredible experience. It was an honor to wear red and black every Saturday.

I would also like to thank Coach Swinney and the great fans of Clemson. It was a privilege to play for you all, and I cherish every moment we had together.

I have been blessed to have been able to win a National Championship with two of the most prestigious programs in the country.

To my mom, I love you more than words can describe and am thankful for the sacrifices you made for our family. To my family and friends, I appreciate all the love and support over these last four years.

To my teammates and coaches from both universities, thank you for pushing me to be better every day.

Derion Kendrick

