ESPN College Gameday picks shut Clemson out of national championship
by - 2021 Aug 28, Sat 11:54
The postseason predictions give some hints into where they're leaning for next week (ACC photo).
ESPN's College Gameday previewed the 2021 college football season and made their Playoff predictions Saturday.

Desmond Howard is pairing up Clemson and Alabama in the semifinals and then matching Alabama and Oklahoma in the final with the Sooners winning it all.

Lee Corso made his return to the show in-person and matched Clemson and Oklahoma in the semis and picks Georgia over Oklahoma in the final.

David Pollack doesn't have Clemson in the Playoff at all with a quartet of Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State in the CFP with his alma mater Bulldogs taking the crown.

Kirk Herbstreit also matched Clemson and Oklahoma in the semis with Oklahoma winning it all over Alabama.

Clemson was the unanimous ACC pick from the panel.

ESPN's GameDay show will be in Charlotte on Sept. 4 for a 9 a.m. live show in Bearden Park near Bank of America Stadium.

