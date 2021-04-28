Eight teams reportedly interested in Deshaun Watson before off-field issues

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Houston Texans had a ton of interest in franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Then the off-the-field problems emerged from the myriad of civil cases against Watson which made teams make other plans in the last few months.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, eight teams had shown interest in a trade for Watson, including the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers, Broncos, 49ers, Patriots, Bears, and Washington.

In the last month, the Dolphins and Broncos are the only two teams in the group that hasn't made a quarterback move.

It's still possible that Watson still gets moved in the coming months regardless if he gets suspended for part or all of the 2021 season with the NFL's personal conduct policy.