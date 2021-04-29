Could Tim Tebow join Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville?

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be an interesting team to follow in 2021.

Talented signal-caller Trevor Lawrence is likely headed to Jacksonville as their franchise quarterback.

But who will he throw to?

According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, his fellow media colleague Tim Tebow had a recent workout with the Jags.

"Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier," Schefter posted on social media. "He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made."

Tebow recently retired from minor league baseball (.226 career average) as he was a member of the Mets farm system.

During Tebow's NFL career, he has thrown for 2,422 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021