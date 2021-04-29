Could Tim Tebow join Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville?
by - Thursday, April 29, 2021, 2:58 PM
Lawrence could potentially be throwing passes to Tim Tebow (Photo: John Glaser / USATODAY)
Lawrence could potentially be throwing passes to Tim Tebow (Photo: John Glaser / USATODAY)

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be an interesting team to follow in 2021.

Talented signal-caller Trevor Lawrence is likely headed to Jacksonville as their franchise quarterback.

But who will he throw to?

According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, his fellow media colleague Tim Tebow had a recent workout with the Jags.

"Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier," Schefter posted on social media. "He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made."

Tebow recently retired from minor league baseball (.226 career average) as he was a member of the Mets farm system.

During Tebow's NFL career, he has thrown for 2,422 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Could Tim Tebow join Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville?
Could Tim Tebow join Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville?
Report says Trevor Lawrence can earn millions on social media
Report says Trevor Lawrence can earn millions on social media
Travis Etienne signs with apparel company
Travis Etienne signs with apparel company
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence custom suit for 2021 NFL Draft
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence custom suit for 2021 NFL Draft
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest