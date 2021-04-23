Clemson trustees approve changes to Perimeter road
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Apr 23, Fri 12:39
Perimeter road traffic should be better during home football games in 2022
'Times are a-changin' in little ole Clemson.

Clemson University trustees have approved a $21 million project to widen the entire Perimeter road to four lanes.

The road improvement should take around 18 months, and they hope to start work next spring.

The four lanes will be a welcome sight for fans during home football games and should help lessen traffic flow on campus including the congested Walter T. Cox Boulevard.

"This is an important safety project," VP of Finance and Facilities Tony Wagner told the facilities committee on April 6, according to the Anderson Independent Mail. "We have been successful at pushing traffic on the Perimeter Road and now exceeds 15,000 vehicles per day.

"We hope to minimize additional stops along Perimeter Road to encourage vehicular traffic to take this route and avoid the campus pedestrian core. All existing traffic lights will be upgraded with smart technology."

