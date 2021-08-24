Clemson to wear familiar uniform combo against Georgia
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Clemson fans can expect a familiar sight when their Tigers take the field against Georgia in Charlotte.

Clemson takes on Georgia in the season opener at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4th at 7:30 pm. The game will be broadcast nationally by ABC. The game is part of the Charlotte Sports Foundation's Duke's Mayo Classic. Clemson will be the home team located on the north sideline and Tigers Band will be located in the East Endzone. Georgia will be the away team located on the south sideline and the Bulldogs band will be located in the West Endzone.

According to a Clemson spokesman, as the home team Clemson is expected to take the field in their home uniforms - orange helmets with the white paw, orange jerseys with white numbers, and white pants with orange piping.

Clemson is currently listed as a 3-point favorite by VegasInsider.com.

