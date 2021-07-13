Clemson tied for second-most Athlon All-America selections
Clemson football tied for the second-most preseason All-Americans with six from Athlon recently.

Two Tigers are on the first-team squad with Justyn Ross expected to make a big comeback on offense, and ACC defensive rookie of the year Bryan Bresee expected to be a top defender in college football this season. Ross is still awaiting a public clearance for a full-contact fall camp in August after surgery for a spinal fusion kept him out of the 2020 campaign.

Defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker James Skalski were pegged for the Athlon second team All-America.

Two Clemson offensive teammates are on the third-team squad with new starting QB DJ Uiagalelei and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden.

Athlon has Clemson ranked No. 2 preseason behind Alabama, which had the most individual All-Americans with seven.

