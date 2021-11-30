|
Clemson moves up in new College Football Playoff rankings
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 7:05 PM-
Clemson football continued its march up the rankings in the latest College Football Playoff poll on Tuesday.
The CFP committee has the Tigers at No. 20 now, after debuting Clemson in their rankings at No. 23 last week.
The Tigers are coming off of a 30-0 win at South Carolina, earning the 22nd shutout in the series of the Gamecocks in Columbia.
Clemson won five in a row to finish 9-3 over the regular season and awaits its bowl destination announcement on Sunday (trending toward a spot in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida).
The final CFP rankings will come Sunday as well.
The ACC Championship Game this Saturday will pit the committee's No. 15 (Pittsburgh) and No. 16 teams (Wake Forest). NC State is in the top-20 as well at No. 18.
CFP Rankings - 11/30
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Oklahoma State
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Baylor
10. Oregon
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Iowa
14. Oklahoma
15. Pittsburgh
16. Wake Forest
17. Utah
18. NC State
19. San Diego State
20. Clemson
21. Houston
22. Arkansas
23. Kentucky
24. Louisiana
25. Texas A&M