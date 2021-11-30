Clemson moves up in new College Football Playoff rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football continued its march up the rankings in the latest College Football Playoff poll on Tuesday.

The CFP committee has the Tigers at No. 20 now, after debuting Clemson in their rankings at No. 23 last week.

The Tigers are coming off of a 30-0 win at South Carolina, earning the 22nd shutout in the series of the Gamecocks in Columbia.

Clemson won five in a row to finish 9-3 over the regular season and awaits its bowl destination announcement on Sunday (trending toward a spot in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida).

The final CFP rankings will come Sunday as well.

The ACC Championship Game this Saturday will pit the committee's No. 15 (Pittsburgh) and No. 16 teams (Wake Forest). NC State is in the top-20 as well at No. 18.

CFP Rankings - 11/30

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oklahoma

15. Pittsburgh

16. Wake Forest

17. Utah

18. NC State

19. San Diego State

20. Clemson

21. Houston

22. Arkansas

23. Kentucky

24. Louisiana

25. Texas A&M