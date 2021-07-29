Clemson leads Power Five in ESPN football program stability rankings
by - Thursday, July 29, 2021, 9:40 AM
Swinney has a solid program in any metric.
Stability in college football is a moving target -- particularly as conference realignment kicks back up. ESPN, however, endeavored to rank the most stable programs in the game and Clemson unsurprisingly is right at the top of the Power Five ($).

The ranking was weighted with three factors: coaching stability, roster stability and performance stability.

Clemson paced the Power Five (40.3), while Wyoming of the Mountain West topped all of college football (40.6).

Oklahoma State (40.2), Wisconsin (40.1) and Army (39.6) round out the top-5.

The next-best team out of the ACC is Pittsburgh in 11th (38). Alabama ranked 23rd (33.8) and Georgia 53rd (28.5).

Instate rival South Carolina was down at 122nd (15.1), which is the fourth-worst out of the Power Five (Kansas takes the honor of worst as No. 128 out of 130).

