Clemson football players to open football packs live on Whatnot app

by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 19, 2021, 10:58 AM
Clemson players will be opening packs via Whatnot on Tuesday, July 20 at 1 pm ET.
The sports card industry has been booming for the last few years, especially during the pandemic, as many people went back to fond memories of their childhood and began collecting cards again.

The Whatnot app is one way that collectors are getting together as a community marketplace to buy and sell packs of cards including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, and Pokemon.

The company announced recently that they will have a Whatnot College Sports Day and will be going live from Clemson, South Carolina Tuesday, July 20 at 12 pm ET.

Bryan Bresee, Darien Rencher, James Skalski, E.J. Williams, and Braden Galloway will be coming onto the app to open up and auction off cards including 2020 Select Football Hobby & NFL Optic Contenders. All auctions will start at $1.

The players will also be asked about their plans for the season and other things related to being a student at Clemson.

To join the fun, download the Whatnot app on iOS or Android.

