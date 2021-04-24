CFP director talks Playoff expansion, 2021 CFP outlook

May Clemson have a little more company in the College Football Playoff in the near future? It's possible, according to a CFP official.

The Tigers have been a part of a four-team Playoff each of the last six seasons, but the current deal for the four-team CFP is set to come up after the 2025 season.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock says they met recently and ran through 63 possibilities for a format change, including 6-, 8-, 10-, 12- and 16-team options, each with a variety of different scenarios.

“Since January 2019, when the presidents charged us with taking a careful look at all aspects of CFP, including the format, this group has diligently evaluated options for the future," Hancock said via news release. "Its efforts were delayed as a result of the pandemic, but it met again this week in Dallas, and we look forward to hearing more when its work is complete.

“I want to remind everyone that whatever recommendations the management committee may make, all decisions about our future format—whether to remain at four teams or change to a different format—will be made by the 11 presidents and chancellors who manage the CFP.

“We are entering the eighth year of our 12-year agreement for the College Football Playoff and the management committee is extremely satisfied with the popularity and success of the CFP. It is wise and good management to review where we stand as we discuss what the future might—'might,' for emphasis--look like.”

This year's CFP semifinals will be at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hancock said the CFP intends to return to the traditional pageantry of college football for the CFP games this year.

"We are optimistic, but, of course, everything will depend on the circumstances this fall,” he said, adding that stadium seating capacities will be determined by CFP in the fall, in conjunction with local health and safety officials.

The management committee also addressed initial planning for the 2022 CFP National Championship, which will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“We have seen tremendous energy and enthusiasm in the work of the 2022 CFP – Indianapolis Host Committee,” Hancock said. “Sports fans know about Indianapolis' compact, walkable downtown, with the major hotels and venues within a short distance of each other. It will be an ideal site for the 2022 championship.”