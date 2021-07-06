CBS Sports predicts Deshaun Watson's future

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It has been fairly quiet on the Deshaun Watson legal front of late.

Additionally, the NFL has reportedly not interviewed Watson yet.

So what does the future hold for Watson as a player this season?

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora believes that Watson will end up on the Commissioner's Exempt List to start the season.

"This is a star player under criminal investigation and facing a civil process while already at war with his franchise,” La Canfora wrote. “The NFL as a rule takes its cues from the justice system, and with so many allegations from so many complainants, this could linger for months barring a global settlement of sorts. Some suggest the Texans trade him, but I can't see another owner wanting to take on this player under these circumstances, and I tend to believe he will end up on the Commissioner's Exempt List to start the season."

The NFL will likely take their time on this matter after the legal side wraps up.

"Either way, barring a settlement, I don't think there is anything close to closure on this situation, and even a settlement itself wouldn't necessarily wrap up the NFL's probe into this matter. I suspect this goes into September."

Watson will still get paid if he lands on the Commissioner's Exempt List.