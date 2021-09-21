Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:28 AM
Bojangles is orange and purple with a Clemson theme for now
Bojangles is orange and purple with a Clemson theme for now

Bojangles unveiled a Tiger-themed restaurant display painted up in orange and purple this weekend.

As fans drove up to the Clemson-Georgia Tech game, they were treated to the new Clemson look at the restaurant in Pendleton, S.C.

However, on Monday, the town planner David Poulson told WYFF News 4 that the design doesn't comply with the zoning ordinance with the number of signs allowed on a building.

They were told to remove them, and they could see fines if the vinyl signs stay up.

What a buzzkill, but it appears that Bojangles is keeping the Clemson design up for now.

Bojangles released the following statement to WYFF News 4 on Monday:

“We have not yet received any notice – only lots of fans coming through town excited to see a local business showcase pride for our hometown team. We will respond accordingly once we have had a chance to review it."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 88) Author
spacer TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 TigerNet News
spacer Man I hate the government.
 CharlestonTom®
spacer Re: Man I hate the government.
 FutureDoc
spacer just following orders
 CharlestonTom®
spacer Re: just following orders
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: just following orders
 919Tiger
spacer Re: just following orders
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: just following orders
 tigerbill64
spacer Re: just following orders
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: Man I hate the government.
 FamilyofOrange
spacer Re: Man I hate the government.
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: Man I hate the government.
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Re: Man I hate the government.
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: Man I hate the government.
 Bareftn
spacer amazinghow much people DON'T know about hitler
 TigerCook®
spacer The more I learn about him, the more I think
 CharlestonTom®
spacer Gotta admit hitler would have loved
 FLTiger87
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 Whitehurst74
spacer Nope, Clemson grad.***
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: Nope, Clemson grad.***
 Whitehurst74
spacer Re: Nope, Clemson grad.***
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 51f1
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 tigerbill64
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 tigerbill64
spacer Or maybe he's enforcing the law?
 Tigerrag89®
spacer Re: Or maybe he's enforcing the law?
 KCTIGER
spacer Re: Or maybe he's enforcing the law?
 Whitehurst74
spacer Stuff like this is done to protect property values
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: Stuff like this is done to protect property values
 Whitehurst74
spacer like any other rule.. the innocent are punished because
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: like any other rule.. the innocent are punished because
 Gatornuts
spacer LMAO I've never seen anyone defend an HOA
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer HOAs suck, but so do bad neighbors.
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer My neighbor has a junkyard
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer Re: My neighbor has a junkyard
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: HOAs suck, but so do bad neighbors.
 Tigerluvr
spacer Re: LMAO I've never seen anyone defend an HOA
 e2themfd
spacer Re: Stuff like this is done to protect property values
 FutureDoc
spacer That’s a rationalization that has been Grossly over used!
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: Stuff like this is done to protect property values
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer enforcing the law? That requires legal notice,
 MRTTMT
spacer Who cares what winners of popularity contests write down
 CharlestonTom®
spacer Re: Who cares what winners of popularity contests write down
 FutureDoc
spacer Not really
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: Not really
 FutureDoc
spacer Hard to sit on your authoritarian high horse and talk down
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer Re: Hard to sit on your authoritarian high horse and talk down
 FutureDoc
spacer well said! Also, f*** democracy.***
 CharlestonTom®
spacer Re: Not really
 tigerbill64
spacer Re: Not really
 Tigerluvr
spacer But it’s often not the law.
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: But it’s often not the law.
 powerman®
spacer Re: But it’s often not the law.
 FutureDoc
spacer Well, the color of a building code violation quickly
 Tigerrag89®
spacer Wish we would enforce the law at the border.......
 Lakedude®
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 TigerTex®
spacer Pendleton***
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 Lennon-McCartney
spacer Wonder why they haven't received notice ?
 MRTTMT
spacer Re: Wonder why they haven't received notice ?
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: Wonder why they haven't received notice ?
 FutureDoc
spacer Not permanent, and not advertising.***
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer Re: Not permanent, and not advertising.***
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: Not permanent, and not advertising.***
 Tigerluvr
spacer Re: Not permanent, and not advertising.***
 FutureDoc
spacer He may be referring to legal notice ....
 Lennon-McCartney
spacer Wouldn't wanna be that guy's voice mail or email inbox...
 STERLING®
spacer Re: Wouldn't wanna be that guy's voice mail or email inbox...
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 JusCausTiger77
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 TigerBornAndRaised
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 HollywoodTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 Fever®
spacer "Town"
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 domino dave
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 I bleed orange
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 I bleed orange
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 YaBigDummy
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 YaBigDummy
spacer WAIT ! ! !? ? ? Are you saying to SKIP OVER the Bojangles
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 LarryTigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design
 DanBokV
Read all 88 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest