Bojangles responds to town wanting them to take down Clemson-themed design

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Bojangles unveiled a Tiger-themed restaurant display painted up in orange and purple this weekend.

As fans drove up to the Clemson-Georgia Tech game, they were treated to the new Clemson look at the restaurant in Pendleton, S.C.

However, on Monday, the town planner David Poulson told WYFF News 4 that the design doesn't comply with the zoning ordinance with the number of signs allowed on a building.

They were told to remove them, and they could see fines if the vinyl signs stay up.

What a buzzkill, but it appears that Bojangles is keeping the Clemson design up for now.

Bojangles released the following statement to WYFF News 4 on Monday:

“We have not yet received any notice – only lots of fans coming through town excited to see a local business showcase pride for our hometown team. We will respond accordingly once we have had a chance to review it."