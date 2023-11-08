Tyler Brown wants to see the Tigers continue their momentum against Georgia Tech

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Tyler Brown hopes the Tigers can keep the momentum gained in last week's win over Notre Dame going against Georgia Tech. In a season where the Tigers have constantly been plagued with injuries, they have needed young players to step up. Brown, a true freshman receiver, has done that in a big way and is currently second on the team in receiving yards with 406. Turnovers have also been a big struggle this season, with fumbles lost being key in losing important games such as the season opener against Duke and the game against No. 4 Florida State. Interceptions have been a greater problem as of late as sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik has thrown at least one interception in the last three games. But finally, even with a few turnovers, things came together against No. 20 Notre Dame. The Irish were unable to stop the rushing attack led by junior running back Phil Mafah. Defensively, Clemson was able to generate two turnovers of their own, one of which junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr returned for a touchdown. Players such as Brown were excited to see things finally come together for the Tigers. “Just seeing us hit on all cylinders and play complementary football, you just love to see it after a couple of games we’ve had, like having the catastrophic turnovers,” Brown said. “Seeing our coaches happy, seeing the mood in the whole facility up, it’s just a very great thing to see.” This game was not too balanced on offense, though. Given the effectiveness of the offensive line and Mafah, Klubnik did not have to throw the ball too often. In fact, his 109 passing yards are the lowest he has thrown in a game he has started in his collegiate career. Perhaps Clemson found a recipe for winning that starts on the ground. Overall, the victory against Notre Dame was definitely a step forward for Clemson, and Brown feels the team is growing and has continued to grow throughout the season, even with all of the adversity they have faced. “I feel like we’re just growing as a team, and we’re honestly just getting closer,” Brown said. “All these hardships right now are just bringing us closer together, and we’re handling it very well, and hopefully we get some momentum down the stretch.” They will need their momentum going against Georgia Tech this coming Saturday (Noon / ABC). Both teams come into this game with five wins. Therefore, whoever wins this game will secure bowl eligibility.

