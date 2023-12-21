Tigers add size, hard hitters with defensive playmakers in signing class

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson’s defense is losing several key components to the NFL Draft, but the Tigers got a head start on recouping those losses with the newest recruiting class. Clemson football all but finalized its 2024 recruiting class within the first few hours of the early signing period on Wednesday, with 22 players signing their Letters of Intent to join the program. Clemson also signed one preferred walk-on. Clemson’s signing class spans nine states: Georgia (eight), Florida (five), Texas (two), Maryland (two), South Carolina (one), Illinois (one), North Carolina (one), Tennessee (one) and Virginia (one). The signing class features eight offensive players (1 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE, 4 OL), 13 defensive players (2 DE, 2 DT, 2 LB, 3 CB, 3 S) and one special teams player (1 PK). It all starts on the defensive line, where the Tigers added ends Darien Mayo and Adam Kissayi. “Both of these dudes are 6-foot 7, just absolute giants when you see them,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Darien is a high-level player; he’s got a bright future and had a great year this year. Adam Kissayi was committed to another school but came to camp at Clemson and told me at the Rock that he wanted to earn a scholarship to Clemson. He was here for three days, didn’t miss anything, and really won us over. He’s got long-range potential. “I have no idea how big this guy’s going to be, but I’m really excited about his potential and what he brings.” The Tigers also added two defensive tackles in Hevin Brown-Shuler and Champ Thompson. “Two of my favorite kids that I’ve ever recruited – just two great families and great kids. Champ’s already here and has started practice. Hevin will join us in the summer. Two big, strong, athletic, dynamic players with big personalities… just so much more than football players, very elite players, but two great young men,” Swinney said. The linebacker class had two earlier commits in Sammy Brown and Drew Woodaz and added CJ Kubah-Taylor late. “It really came together well – this was a position we would consider maybe taking a transfer portal guy if Barrett Carter had left,” Swinney said. “CJ Kubah-Taylor’s got great size and weight, and he’s a guy that’s gotten better every year. We think he’s got a lot of great days ahead of him. Everybody knows a lot about Sammy Brown - this is a kid that we recruited since he was a kid, we were recruiting him before we even knew we were recruiting him, he’s been coming to youth camp. “He’s a dude. We all know that," Swinney said. "He won the high school Butkus Award, he’s a powerlifting champ, wrestling champ, never comes off the field normally… just super excited to finally get started with him. I think it’s a blessing he’s to have a guy like Barrett Carter to mentor with… same thing with Drew Woodaz. They say Drew’s the best athlete in the family, so we’ll see when he gets here.” Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed added Tavoy Feagin, Corian Gipson, and Ashton Hampton. “Feagin is a great player. He’s got length, great technique at this stage of his career,” Swinney said. “His technique, fundamentals, knowledge of the game, he’s very advanced when it comes to all that stuff. Corian could have gone anywhere he wanted to go. Just a long, competitive, fast athlete in the back who can do a lot of things and play anywhere in the secondary. He’s got a mentality that you really want to see early. Ashton is long – I mean like a giant – and can play corner, he can play nickel, he can play strong, he can play free. He’s a freaky type of athlete.” Safeties coach Mickey Conn added Noah Dixon, Ricardo Jones, and Joe Wilkinson. “Noah is a baller. He’s a big, physical kid with unbelievable maturity and character. When you think about these last two guys – Ricardo Jones and Joe Wilkinson – you better have your head on a swivel. If you play offense, you’d better know where these guys are. These are two guys that will flat out bring the wood,” Swinney said. “Ricardo has an edge to his game that you love to see on the defensive side. We watched Joe the last two years, and if you watch his tape, it’s easy to see why we like him. This guy can flat-out play the game of football, he’s always available. He is going to be a fun guy to watch develop.” The Tigers also inked the nation’s No. 1 kicker in Nolan Hauser. “He’s the best kicker in the country, simple as that,” Swinney said. “He broke the all-time high school record halfway through the season this fall. Obviously, that’s a position we need to get better and have some competition, and he’s definitely going to do that.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now