This Clemson spring practice promises to be fun in more ways than one

David Hood by Senior Writer -

This spring should be a fun one in Clemson, and it all culminates in early April. There were a few seasons in recent memory that weren’t scintillating in many respects – there weren’t many position battles, and we knew what to expect from some of the veteran groups. But this spring hits a little different thanks to the new world of college football and the combination of uncertainty and excitement that surrounds the Clemson program. The plane ride home from Raleigh was a somber, angry ride for many players and coaches. The team lost to an NC State team that took advantage of a couple of huge Clemson turnovers to pull off the win, and the Tigers were 4-4 with a final stretch looming that included Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame and South Carolina. That’s when head coach Dabo Swinney told everyone in the program they had 30 days to prove they belonged at Clemson next season. The team ended the regular season with four consecutive wins to end the regular season with an 8-4 record. Swinney made two staff decisions at the end of the season – replacing Thomas Austin with Matt Luke and replacing Lemanski Hall with Chris Rumph – and recent staff meetings and the football banquet underscored the excitement around the program right now. Add in the bowl win over Kentucky when the Tigers scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and overcame an 11-point second-half deficit, and there is a feel-good vibe surrounding the program. Mat drills will soon begin, and then the Tigers will start spring practice with an eye towards a (tentative) April 6th spring game. What are some quick thoughts about the spring? Quarterback Cade Klubnik needs to continue to progress and take the momentum gained in the Gator Bowl and take the proverbial next step, while backups Christopher Vizzina and Trent Pearman need to push Klubnik. Phil Mafah is now the featured back, and we might not see a lot of him this spring as the coaches take a look at the younger running backs on the roster. There’s a host of players vying for that No. 2 spot, and they all want to make a good impression. All eyes will be on the offensive line and Luke, and while we know Jake Briningstool will start at tight end, there are players behind him who are also angling for that second spot. At wide receiver, the Tigers welcome in Bryant Wesco, and everyone is ready to see if the freshman from Texas is ready to play. On defense, a defensive end opposite TJ Parker needs to step up, and at linebacker, all eyes will be on the linebackers behind Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz. Can Sammy Brown make an impression early? Can corners Avieon Terrell and Shelton Lewis continue what they started at the end of the season? On special teams, punter Aidan Swanson is back to provide a steadying presence, but nothing is settled at kicker. Robert Gunn was replaced early in the season by Jonathan Weitz, and now he has to hold off the nation’s No. 1 kicker in freshman Nolan Hauser.

