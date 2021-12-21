The Streeter Twist: New offensive coordinator ready to create an offensive philosophy

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Brandon Streeter is ready to put his twist on the Clemson offense.

Streeter was promoted to offensive coordinator a week ago today, replacing Tony Elliott, who is now the head coach at Virginia. Streeter has been at Clemson for 14 years, including his playing career and tenures as a graduate assistant and full-time assistant coach.

He returned to Clemson as the recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December 2014 when Chad Morris left to become the head coach at SMU. Elliott and Jeff Scott were promoted as co-offensive coordinators, but Scott left two years ago to become the head coach at South Florida.

Now it’s Streeter’s turn at the helm.

“Well, it's been really exciting. First of all, just to have this opportunity with this team, the culture that we've created, and the people that I've been able to learn from-- it's been incredible and I just truly appreciate the opportunity that Coach Swinney has given me,” Streeter said. “I've been here for seven full years now, and it's been an awesome ride. Really excited about getting into this role and then coach up these kids."

Streeter was the offensive coordinator at Liberty from 2009-2011 and was the offensive coordinator at Richmond from 2012-2014.

"I've been a coordinator before, so I've been a coordinator for six years, calling plays and that sort of thing. I'm excited about calling plays,” Streeter said. “I'm excited about having that responsibility of managing the coaches and then obviously, the offensive team too. So just those things are something that I've always loved doing. I’ve got a great group of staff that I'm able to work with. Then obviously, our players are just so fun-- just awesome character on our team, so it makes it even more fun for me."

He said he knew that if he stayed patient he would eventually have the chance to call plays.

"You know, I really did. I felt like working with Tony and Jeff initially was great. It was a great experience for me coming from being a coordinator and just seeing how other people do it,” Streeter said. “And then just absorbing what they did, and then obviously, being with Coach Swinney for seven years-- he's such a loyal guy. I mean, he's incredible and how not only (he) hires but just how loyal he is to people. I felt like it was coming for sure, at some point. This place is really, really hard to leave just because of the things I said earlier about the culture and the people."

Now he’s ready for the chance to put his own twist on the offense.

"First and foremost, like we said, whenever Tony and Jeff took over seven years ago, it's not anybody's offenses, but the Clemson offense,” Streeter said. “We truly believe that and that's how we talk to the kids. There wasn't anybody else's name on it other than the whole entire staff, putting their heads together, and creating a philosophy through our head coach has been incredible with the process. Yes, there's going to be some similarities for sure, but like all of us, whenever you have a role like offensive coordinator, you're going to have your twist to it.

“You're going to want to do things or emphasize things that might not have been emphasized in the past. So like I said earlier, I mean, Tony was a great guy to learn from, and so I'm gonna take a lot from what he did and I'll make it my own. Because I'm not Tony. I'm just gonna be Brandon Streeter and that's who I am. So, I'm excited about that opportunity."