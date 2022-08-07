CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney and the Tigers find the right prospects to fit what Clemson has to offer.
Swinney and the Tigers find the right prospects to fit what Clemson has to offer.

Swinney says other schools 'ain't negative enough' when recruiting against Tigers
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Aug 8, Mon 07:00

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows that other programs use negative recruiting tactics when going head-to-head with the Tigers for a recruit. He knows who those programs are, and he knows what they say. He also says that if they want the Tigers to fall off, they need to do a better job with their tactics.

Clemson started 4-3 last season, dealt with a rash of injuries that would have crippled most programs, and won a bowl game with somewhere around 50 scholarship players available. The Tigers’ opposition wants to think there are flaws in the armor and has hit the recruiting trail with a vengeance, promising recruits that Clemson’s glory days are over.

Right now, it isn’t working.

Clemson has the No. 6 ranked recruiting class according to Rivals, with 16 4-stars and two 3-stars in its 18 overall commits. According to the 247Sports Composite average, the Tigers have the ninth-ranked recruiting class, with two 5-stars, 14 4-stars, and two 3-stars.

The Tigers hosted over 30 official visitors the first weekend in June and have reaped the benefits, hauling in 15 commitments since that weekend.

Swinney was asked about the negative recruiting during his press conference Friday.

“I think we’re recruiting pretty good,” Swinney said, “so they ain’t negative enough, I don’t guess. Again, it’s one of those things you don’t control. I mean, just be who you are…focus on being who you are, and be transparent. I think we’re doing alright recruiting.”

With the advent of the transfer portal and Name/Image/Likeness (NIL) deals, the recruiting landscape has changed drastically, making many schools alter their approach. Not Clemson.

“No different than it’s been since I’ve been here,” Swinney said about the Tigers’ approach. “Just looking for teams and families that value what we offer. The same philosophy that we’ve always had, no different. We’re right where we’ve always been. Probably by Sept. 1, we’ll be percentage-wise, where we’ve always been, as far as the completion of the class.”

In other words, Clemson won’t change to fit what a prospect wants. Instead, Swinney and the Tigers find the right prospects to fit what Clemson has to offer.

“Honestly, we just kept the main thing the main thing,” he said. “We don’t offer a lot of guys. I think we’re the fourth fewest offers in the country. We don’t try to be all things to all people. We believe in who we are and how we do things. I think the more chaotic it’s gotten, the better it’s been for us from a recruiting standpoint. Excited about where we are.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Peach State cornerback commits to Clemson
Peach State cornerback commits to Clemson
Eleven Tigers picked to PFF All-ACC teams
Eleven Tigers picked to PFF All-ACC teams
Clemson ranked in top four of Preseason USA Today Top 25 Coaches poll
Clemson ranked in top four of Preseason USA Today Top 25 Coaches poll
Tigers top 90 points again in France tour exhibition game
Tigers top 90 points again in France tour exhibition game
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 21) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney says other schools 'ain't negative enough' when recruiting against Tigers
 TigerNet News
spacer I know who 1 of them is and they are tired of lil Ole Clemson coming into their state
 clemson7024
spacer Re: I know who 1 of them is and they are tired of lil Ole Clemson coming into their state
 AFDAWG®
spacer No specifics
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: No specifics
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: No specifics
 AFDAWG®
spacer Ironically, just like DK,
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Ironically, just like DK,
 GSCtiger®
spacer Don't forget about ESPN and Finebaum. Clemson is dead
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says other schools 'ain't negative enough' when recruiting against Tigers
 Valley Boy
spacer How unusual in these days & times!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says other schools 'ain't negative enough' when recruiting against Tigers
 clemson_13
spacer We only had 50 scholarship players available when we
 Judge Keller®
spacer Who can't come up with a better question?
 ColorofGrey
spacer Whenever this subject comes up, which is too often, I always
 76er®
spacer Re: Whenever this subject comes up, which is too often, I always
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says other schools 'ain't negative enough' when recruiting against Tigers
 BeverlyAnne®
spacer Am I missing something on this? Was there something that
 surroundedtiger
spacer There wasn't
 ColorofGrey
spacer Honestly
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says other schools 'ain't negative enough' when recruiting against Tigers
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says other schools 'ain't negative enough' when recruiting against Tigers
 rhettfla
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest