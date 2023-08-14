Swinney details which freshmen are starting to stand out

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson signed one of its most talented recruiting classes in 2023, and now those freshmen are starting to stand out to head coach Dabo Swinney. With fall camp set to hit the midway point, the freshmen have all had a chance to impress the coaches, and Swinney said that all of them are starting to flash. “TJ Parker, Peter Woods – y’all have probably heard a lot about him,” Swinney said. “I’m really excited about all of those young guys we have inside – Woods, [Vic] Burley, Stephiylan [Green], they’re all showing up. [AJ] Hoffler just got here. That kid David Ojiegbe looks like a guy in an NFL camp right now – just got here. The first time I’ve been able to put my eyes on him.” The praise didn’t stop with the defensive line. “I’m super excited about those young DBs. Avieon Terrell – A.J.’s little brother. Shelton Lewis, [Branden] Strozier,” Swinney said. “I mean it’s just a really good group of young talent. There’s nobody I’m disappointed in. “Then on the offensive side, Harris Sewell, big Flapjack (Zack Owens) and my man Ian Reed. We’ve got three good young offensive linemen in here that have got a lot of great days ahead of them as Tigers.” Swinney then took the time to take a look at the young defensive linemen, starting with Parker. “TJ’s still ahead...TJ is competing with (Xavier Thomas) and (Justin) Mascoll,” Swinney said. “And I’m super pleased with those two guys. But TJ’s, man, he’s right there. He’s going to be a great football player. He’s got the right mentality and the right toughness and the right heart. He really understands.” Ojiegbe and AJ Hoffler are just getting into the rhythm of camp. “Ojiegbe and Hoffler are building that foundation, but just naturally gifted,” Swinney said. “You’re not probably ever going to sign a guy stronger than David Ojiegbe. This kid is just naturally gifted; he cares, and it’s important to him. “Then Hoffler, he is a big-bodied kid. He might be as good a pass rusher, just pure pass rusher as we have. Just technically. He’s still got a lot to do in the run game and things. Then Ojiegbe, he’s as good a run guy as you’ve got, and he’s developing on the pass stuff.” Swinney said the coaches hit on both Ojiegbe and Hoffler. “Just two good young prospects that we hit on,” Swinney said. “I think they’re going to be able to help us to build some depth there. … I think we’re developing some good, functional depth there. Through the totality of the season those guys will have a chance to help us. Not just position players but special teams. These are a lot of special teams body type wise that are athletic and can run and can fill a need for us there.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest