Rumph brings energy, passion to Clemson defensive ends coaching

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - New Clemson defensive ends coach Chris Rumph’s high intensity and coaching style is already making an impression on young players like true freshman defensive end TJ Parker. “He brings high intensity. He came in saying he coaches hard, but he was going to love us even harder, which I love,” Parker said. “I’m still getting to learn (about) him. Of course, I’ve only been with him a few days, but I can definitely feel the energy and the passion that he brings, and the knowledge that he brings is going to be good for the future.” Rumph has a long coaching history, including working with college greats like Gaines Adams and Da’Quan Bowers back during his first stint with the Tigers. At the NFL level, he spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings and the year before that with the Chicago Bears, helping the Bears get 49 sacks that season and working with talent such as elite end Khalil Mack. With the culmination of his experience and the players he has worked with, Rumph brings a lot to the table. “He brings in that enthusiasm and that hard coaching that we love,” Parker said. “So, it makes you want to play for somebody like that, just the excitement (because) you see your coach want it as bad as you do, it only amplifies the room and the love you have for each other.” Rumph is a hands-on coach who gives on-the-spot feedback to athletes, says Parker. “We love that type of coaching,” Parker said. “He’s going to point out what you’re doing wrong and how you can get better. So, we kind of have good insight that he’s going to be a great coach for us.” Rumph will be coming into a team that already has a standard for how players are supposed to perform and act. So, the Tigers will have the opportunity to learn more about his style and implement that into their standard, starting with the upcoming Gator Bowl against Kentucky on December 29 (Noon / ESPN). “Next man up. We’ve developed depth at every position. So, when somebody else leaves, that’s fine. We’ll have somebody come in ready to play,” Parker said. “The standard is the standard when it comes to our defense, our whole team in general. Everybody has to learn how to play. Everybody has to be ready to play just in case somebody goes down or somebody moves on.” During his Clemson tenure from 2006 to 2010, Rumph turned out some of the most defensive end units in Clemson history exemplified as Bowers won both the Nagurski Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award in 2010 under Rumph’s leadership.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now